As Rajajinagar’s most happening spot, Orion Mall is home to some of our favourite restaurants and eateries in Bangalore. Whether it’s Chinese, Mexican or good ole’ Butter Chicken, here’s how you can spend your time at the mall and making your tummy (and Insta feed) happy.
Check Out Our Fave Food Hang Here
The Studio Bar
Head to this spiffy bar to guzzle down mugs of beer starting from INR 150, or take a friend along and share a pitcher that costs less than INR 600. While you’re at it, order some bar bites like BBQ Chilli Sausages and Cottage Cheese On Fire, and you’ll be good to go!
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Chilli’s
Not surprisingly, Chilli’s is one of the most popular eating spots in the mall (apart from the food court, that is). Classic nachos, jalapeno wings, Tex-Mex or ranch burgers, treat yourself to delish food here. The service is pretty efficient too, so you won’t be left feeling hangry!
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
Cafe Noir
Just in case you’re at Orion with your family around brunch time, we’d suggest heading to Cafe Noir. Try their croissants, bruschettas and quiches, and we’re pretty sure you’ll start planning for your holiday in Europe. If you’re looking for more filling food, they have sandwiches made from homemade breads, sizzlers, lasagna, pasta, pizza and a host of wines and cocktails to quench your thirst!
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Punjab Grill
We promised Butter Chicken, and we’re giving you Butter Chicken. Known for their Murg Makhani (available in both full and half portion sizes), Punjab Grill also does melt-in-the-mouth Dahi Ke Kebabs and rich malai koftas. And of course, our personal favourite, the Dum Biryani.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Food Court
Restaurants aside, it’s the Food Court at Orion that will really impress you. Whether you’re craving for South Indian food, Thai or Arabic, you’ll find it all here. Choose from restaurants like Subway, Up South, Falafel, Waffle Stories, Beijing Bites and Bade Miyan. In fact, after your meal, you can even pick up a dessert or two what with kiosks from Mad Over Donuts and Just Bake right around the corner.
