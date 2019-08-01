Check Out Our Fave Food Hang Here

Restaurants aside, it’s the Food Court at Orion that will really impress you. Whether you’re craving for South Indian food, Thai or Arabic, you’ll find it all here. Choose from restaurants like Subway, Up South, Falafel, Waffle Stories, Beijing Bites and Bade Miyan. In fact, after your meal, you can even pick up a dessert or two what with kiosks from Mad Over Donuts and Just Bake right around the corner.

