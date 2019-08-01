When it comes to highstreet shopping, the city, for the most part, is very clearly divided — those who go to Phoenix Marketcity and those who count on Orion Mall. If you belong to the latter category, congratulations you’ve come to the right place. We understand you. You run to Zara (woman or man) for those sales, new collections and general browsing at Orion Mall. But you don’t need to stop at just this brand. Here are five others that’ll make your trip to Yeshwantpur-Malleswaram area much more worth it. Bring out the shopping bags!
Gap To Zara: Top Women's Brands
Nautica
Sailors, ahoy! Look no further than Nautica if looking smart but casual is your idea of style. Inspired by the concept of seamanship, action and adventure apparel is what you’ll get here. Expect bold silhouettes and block prints with a soft color palette of navy, ivory, and pale heather grey. We do love their elegant trousers and pencil skirts, ideal for brunch or better still, that cruise holiday. Both the sections will naturally have sea-inspired patterns and prints (hulls, ships and anchors), with accents of sea glass green throughout.
GAP
The first GAP store in the city, this one has menswear, womenswear and of course BabyGAP for the mini fashionistas. Best known for their classic American look, which of course includes plenty of denim, their jeans, jackets, dresses and dungarees in the fabric are dominant. Colourful and simple, the current collection features sweaters, pullovers and crewneck sweater tees for men and women. T-shirt dresses and smocks will signal the arrival of autumn, ladies. And for the little ones’ look out for uber cute sweaters, fluffy jackets and striped bottoms. Across the board however, the quintessential GAP print will prevail.
Forever 21
When Zara just doesn’t quite cut it for you, skip across to Forever 21. While the store here is a bit small, it’s really got the essentials be it basics, shoes, dresses or athleisure wear. Our suggestion is to forget the accessories, sweaters and skirts here. Make a beeline for the jackets, cardigans and comfy basics. So pretty and perfect for layering! The cropped sweaters and textured knits have us content with the fact that we're prepared for all four seasons of the day in this city. For those who like asymmetrical capes and jackets, voila! You’ll be spoiled for choice here.
Vero Moda
Probably the perfect place for when you have to get something that falls in the rather confusing area of 'Smart Casual' (we'll admit that Vero Moda has more options than Jack & Jones), find everything that's picnic worthy to office friendly. Slim fit blazers, sharp skirts and formal(ish) footwear to flouncy dresses, ripped jeans and cropped tops in fun colours, they have it all! For those of you who want to express themselves to be louder than what the outfits allow, pick up a few of their accessories and you're set.
Promod
Ladies, do fashion like the French with Promod's range of clothing. No need to go all the way to another continent to be ahead of the (fashion) curve, as the brand's collection will have you looking effortlessly cool. With apparel for the daily, find outerwear, relaxed, and preppy daily wear. Find casual dresses, light jackets, printed skirts in pretty patterns and clean cuts, and some sharply stitched casual wear so you look on point every time.
Zara
Zara for women is a great option for office formals as well as party wear for an evening out with friends. Ripped jeans, boho dresses, trendy trousers, shoes and bags will all get you splurging. Head here if you want to walk out with a full ensemble. We would suggest checking the store out during sale time if you're looking for something budget-friendly.
Westside
Westside is a go-to in case you're looking for some quick budget-friendly shopping. From Bombay Paisley to Utsa, they've got you pretty much covered for every occasion be it formal or casual. Nuon is a great option for western casuals. Even the shoes and accessories here scream adorable and trendy.
