Denim Or Superman: Move Over Couches And Make Way For These Uber Cool Bean Bags

Prices start as low as INR 500 and goes up to INR 2,000. If you are redoing the house, you can go all out and get superhero prints on them, to make your own comic cave corner to compliment posters on the wall. Plus, other themes if Marvel and DC isn’t your think. Oh and hello Bollywood? Who doesn’t want SRK on their bean bag? Orka also specialises in other merchandise such as neck pillows for flights, bean bags covers, cushion covers, and mini cushion mobile holders.