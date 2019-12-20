Stocking bean bags of all types, from superhero and pop culture themed ones to classic and leather, Orka, a store in Koramangala, will jazz up your room. Oh, check out their super cool denim ones too.
Denim Or Superman: Move Over Couches And Make Way For These Uber Cool Bean Bags
Shortcut
What Is It?
For couch potatoes and lazy daisies, this shop in Koramangala is a bean bag paradise. They offer brand new bean bags, or even patch up, refill and repair your old ones. And I am not talking about those usual black, brown or whites ones. These feature super heroes, funky prints, denim and even suede. Plus, bean chairs!
What Was My Experience Like?
Prices start as low as INR 500 and goes up to INR 2,000. If you are redoing the house, you can go all out and get superhero prints on them, to make your own comic cave corner to compliment posters on the wall. Plus, other themes if Marvel and DC isn’t your think. Oh and hello Bollywood? Who doesn’t want SRK on their bean bag? Orka also specialises in other merchandise such as neck pillows for flights, bean bags covers, cushion covers, and mini cushion mobile holders.
#LBBTip
In case, you cant be bothered to go to the store, just check them out online and shop away.
