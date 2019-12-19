When in Pondicherry, you might as well live the way the French Colonials did — in a heritage house with palatial rooms. And Palais de Mahe gives you the perfect opportunity to do just that.
Live Like The French Did At This Gorgeous Hotel In The Middle Of Pondicherry
Sunshine Décor
Decked out in cheery yellow and white, most typical to the French Quarters of this seaside town, naturally French windows and an arched door welcome you into this haven. Once inside, the courtyard, with wrought iron ornate furniture, will tempt you to sit reading a book while sipping iced tea. Alternatively, lounge by the poolside on deck chairs. Or be like us — don’t leave the pool until dragged out! What? You don’t know how sultry Pondicherry can get.
Get A Room
Elegant and well-appointed, the rooms are cool, airy and traditional. So expect high ceilings, roof beams from which old-school fans hang. We particularly love the four-poster beds that add a hint of romance, especially when set up alongside contrasting modern lamps and lounge sofas. Perfect to just relax and take it easy. Of course, the bathrooms are as roomy {read massive} and sitting in your tub with a novel in one hand and a glass of wine in the other is a splendid option from experience.
Food For Thought
A cool café, Earth Cafe, right by the pool takes care of your munchies. So think sandwiches, salads and tea cakes to go with juices and iced tea. The highlight though is their speciality coffees that are sourced from the neighbouring Auroville. Troop upstairs to Les Alizes, the proper restaurant, and perhaps the only modern Indian restaurant in Pondicherry to get away from the overdose of Euro food on offer elsewhere. We love that it’s not the same-old, same-old but really reinvents Indian khana. Being a seaside town, the fresh catch of the day is always a great option.
So We’re Thinking…
Just two blocks from the iconic promenade and sea, the location is stunning. Add to that the dreamy old-school rooms, courteous staff, an upcoming cocktail bar and speciality restaurant, and you’ve got yourself a sure shot winner. If you need company, call us. We’ll go back anytime!
