Live Like The French Did At This Gorgeous Hotel In The Middle Of Pondicherry

A cool café, Earth Cafe, right by the pool takes care of your munchies. So think sandwiches, salads and tea cakes to go with juices and iced tea. The highlight though is their speciality coffees that are sourced from the neighbouring Auroville. Troop upstairs to Les Alizes, the proper restaurant, and perhaps the only modern Indian restaurant in Pondicherry to get away from the overdose of Euro food on offer elsewhere. We love that it’s not the same-old, same-old but really reinvents Indian khana. Being a seaside town, the fresh catch of the day is always a great option.