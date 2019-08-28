Pani Weds Puri - Place For Varieties Of Pani Puri

Pani Weds Puri in Rajajinagar serves Pani Puri/ Golgappe in any different ways. They serve Pani Puri with 8 different types of Pani and even Chocolate Pani Puri. Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate or Chocolate Pani Puri. Or regular Pani Puri with different types of Panis like Hing Pani, Jaljeera Pani, Nimbu Pani, Khatta Meeta Pani, Sweet Pani, Royal Raja Pani, Garlic Pani. Along with all these, they serve other chats like Dahi Puri, Bhel Puri and many more. If you are a Pani Puri Lover then must Visit Place.