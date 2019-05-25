Add This All-In-One Party Supply Store At JP Nagar On Your Speed Dial

BSK Birthday Party Store, located in JP Nagar 7th Phase makes planning any kind of party a lot easier. With a host of party supplies ranging from balloons, candles, pinatas, tiaras among others, a visit to the store should do the job. They have supplies for a birthday party, bridal showers, baby shower or just any themed party.

The entry into the store is quite dingy but once you enter you will be spoilt for choice. Find simple, plain balloons and also patterned balloons starting from INR 50 per packet. As you walk through the store, you'll discover a range of tiaras, party favors, return gifts, and party banners in various designs, themes, and colors to match your party theme and purpose. All the supplies sold here are made in-house in their factories in Delhi and Mumbai.

Parents, head to BSK Birthday Party Shop and pick up party plates, cups, return gifts for your kid's party. They also help you organize the party. Jumping castles, balloon modeling, body tattoos, and cotton candy machines on hire. Be it a Hello Kitty or Stranger Things themed party (now that the GoT fever is over), they bring any theme to reality and help you organize the entire party except the catering part of it.

Count on them to keep your guests entertained and making your party a sure shot hit. Whatever your budget is, they will make sure the party is arranged more than what you expect, ensuring everyone is happy in the end. Well, we all do love happy endings, don't we?

