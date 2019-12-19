In a quiet lane in Pondy’s French quarter, this bright yellow homestay called Patricia Guest House is brimming with quaint artifacts and green corners and is incredibly close to the beach, paper factory, Aurobindo Ashram, an ice cream parlour, scooter rental guys and cool cafes.
Stay At A 200-Year-Old French Colonial Villa In Pondicherry
Hosts With The Most
The house is a family heirloom that was bought by Patricia’s {who runs the show here with her son, Olivier} great grandfather, a merchant, on a trip to India.
Since then, generations have pranced around these quiet balconies that now welcome guests from all over the world with the promise of history, and rendezvous with the local culture.
None Of The Usual Run Of Tamil Stuff
The place has been so lovingly restored that each of its four rooms and three suites have a distinct character. There’s a bit of French and a bit of Tamil culture that fuse seamlessly.
The rooms have a lot of colour, printed upholstery, artwork and rare finds that are dramatic yet homely. The cottage on the first floor has a private terrace made with coconut leaves and wood {and a music stand and a table to have coffee} while another suite even has a traditional wooden swing in the middle of the room.
In case you’re travelling with children, stick to the family room with an AC {equally lovely}.
The internet is a bit choppy here and we heard a couple of guests complain about not having cable TV. So, if you’re not ready to compromise on those accounts, reconsider.
There’s More To Be Said…
If you wish to have your breakfast at the villa, expect baguettes and bagels, but we suggest that at least one day you walk up to Ananda Bhawan to see what it’s like to eat like a local, devouring ghee roast dosa and filter coffee.
This apart, do stroll about the beach and eat local street food. Cycling is probably the best way to comb through the city, just so you can stop by French bakeries or cafes without having a concrete plan.
If you’re interested, INTACH conducts a heritage walk that can acquaint you with local landmarks.
Where: 20/28 Patricia Guest House, Rue Francois Martin Street, Pondicherry
Price: INR 3,500 {plus taxes} for a twin-sharing room
Contact: +91 7708329735
Check out their website here for more details.
