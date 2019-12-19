Stay At A 200-Year-Old French Colonial Villa In Pondicherry

The place has been so lovingly restored that each of its four rooms and three suites have a distinct character. There’s a bit of French and a bit of Tamil culture that fuse seamlessly.

The rooms have a lot of colour, printed upholstery, artwork and rare finds that are dramatic yet homely. The cottage on the first floor has a private terrace made with coconut leaves and wood {and a music stand and a table to have coffee} while another suite even has a traditional wooden swing in the middle of the room.

In case you’re travelling with children, stick to the family room with an AC {equally lovely}.

The internet is a bit choppy here and we heard a couple of guests complain about not having cable TV. So, if you’re not ready to compromise on those accounts, reconsider.