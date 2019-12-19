Ladies, Get Everything From OTT Stilettos To Pink Pumps From This Comm Street Store

Wedding, engagement, party, office, and every day -- trendy footwear for all occasions are what you get at Patterns. Prices start at an easy INR 900 and go all the way up to INR 2,500. On the same lane as The Colectivo, ladies, you can get your feet into wedges, flats, pumps, lace-ups, stilettos, pumps, and heels. Mind you, the bling is OTT given that the wedding and festive collection dominates the rest of the footwear. These heels, wedges, and flats come with all sorts of embellishments like large beads, stones, metals, and mirror. Everything that will make your equally OTT lehenga stand out even more.

The party collection is mainly pumps and heels in red, blue, green, yellow, and pink. Some of these come with bows, buttons, and floral design elements. The ones that you can wear to the office or every day are either sandals and flats in sombre colours like brown, black, and grey. Some of the everyday wear come with ethnic design motifs like tassels and Rajasthani patchwork. They also have a collection of handbags that can be accessorised with your wedding/festival wear. Prices for these blingy clutches, purses, and bucket bags start at INR 700.