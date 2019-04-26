Get Brownie Points For Thoughtful Gifting With Our Personlised Gifting Guide

Sometimes a card seems to be the simplest and sweetest form of expression. Take a step forward, move beyond the usual and surprise them with a handmade explosion card or pop-up explosion box with Aditi’s Handmade Cards. They have everything from infinity love boxes to telescope explosion boxes. Fully handmade, they come in three different layers and can be customised with pictures and colors. You can place a gift, a handwritten note or a cake inside the box and make it even more personalized with the themed ones like a Minion birthday card or twist and pop card.

You can also check out their DIY workshops, if you’re interested in making one by yourself.