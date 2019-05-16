Prani: The Pet Sanctuary In Bangalore

Prani is a great place. A place for both kids and elders alike, to visit and spend a day at. It is located after the Kanakpura ashram and beyond Gottigere. There is an entry fee which is 400/head, kids included. The volunteers at the place are very friendly, with the creatures and the visitors. You can also choose to volunteer with them, and I hear it's a great experience. At this point, I would also like to add that the animals are rescued and they also have an active rescue team. Creatures like emu, iguana, birds, hamsters and more. The volunteers tell you about the creatures and if you are not afraid it's a great experience holding these creatures, especially the unique creatures. I personally enjoyed that I could finally see an iguana, a creature I had only heard of when I played name place animal thing. Prani is definitely a lovely place to spend an evening taking care of animals and spending time with them.