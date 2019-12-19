Need New Traditional Jewellery On A Budget? This Store Has Got Your Back, Neck, And Ears!

If you are heading towards the Gandhi Bazaar area and need just one place to shop for wedding jewellery, this is the place for you. You may not even need jewellery for a particular occasion, but if your accessory box needs an update -- head to Preethi’s Collection. They have so many things to pick from, you will definitely be indecisive even though you brought it down to just a couple of choices.

Pretty stone-studs start from INR 20 upwards and even silver and gold danglers and jhumkas sell at reasonable prices. The store stocks up on imitation jewellery and gorgeous neck pieces and chokers. Hair-extensions for traditional dancers, hair-clips in a range of sizes with stone-work on them, and elegant gold and silver jewellery sets from INR 450 upwards. These sets go perfectly with traditional silk sarees and come on, you aren’t going to purchase exorbitant jewellery (will definitely cost you a bomb) for every occasion, are you?

You will find rows and rows of colourful bangles with intricate work on them- all for INR 60 and upwards for a set. You could also pick up bags, purses or clutches with mirror-work, thread-work and cute umbrella and dragon-fly patterns. We don’t know what you guys are waiting for. These guys have them ALL.

