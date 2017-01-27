PurpleBasil Food Delivery Could Be Your New BFF For Healthy, Happy Fast Food

We have been eyeing their Asian noodle salad with grilled chicken, their barley risotto served with grilled fish and their black bean burger for lunch orders. For those who don’t care about burgers or noodle bowls, there’s also pesarattu, akki dosa and vermicelli biryani {veg and non veg} meals. A special shout out goes to food stylist and blogger Ambica Selvam {she is an LBB Insider too folks!}, who has helped create the well-thought out menu for PurpleBasil.

Price: INR 240 for a meal

Check out Purple Basil’s website here to order online.