Purple Pony in Koramanagala is a home decor store straight out of an Enid Blyton story book. It’s picture perfect and a pretty whimsical setting for a tea party actually, Mad Hatter style. Apart from gawking at all things beautiful and craving for the entire store itself, here are few of our favourites that we won’t hesitate to put into our shopping bags! They’re all under INR 9,999, so if you’re getting a new house or planning to refurnish the one you already live in, this place needs to be on your list.