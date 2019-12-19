Pick Up Tanjore Paintings And Temple Bells To Traditionally Adorn Your Home

Jayanagar serves up a heavy dose of culture, and if you want a piece (or few) head over to Raga Arts for artsy home decor, paintings, conversation pieces, and great gifting ideas (or actually buy something). With products perfect to offset a minimalist home space, or add to a traditional one, you’ll at least find something for your mental wishlist come the next salary!

The store sells home decor and art similar to (but more reasonable than) an emporium. With products outside the store inviting you in, our eyes were drawn to the heavy, detailed Tanjore paintings (among other things, some of the other artwork can work as murals if that’s your aesthetic) and hanging (and standing) brass lamps and bells. Remaining true to those with a traditional taste, their designs (especially for their tableware and home accessories) are contemporary yet neutral, complementing nearly any setup at home. If you’re looking for something more elaborate, they’ve got polished trays, serving platters and even goblet sets for when you’re looking to entertain and impress.

For homeowners looking to (re)decorate, check out their wooden decorative wall fixtures, swings, puja decor (which you can also use as artsy wall decor) and furniture pieces. If nothing, they make great presents for friends and family abroad to remind them with a small piece of home!