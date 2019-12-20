We have our fair share of microbreweries, and with the figure upwards of 25, god knows we’ve sampled a good number of interesting brews — some we wish were eternally on tap, and some we wish we’d never tasted. And giving good old beer a regional twist, The Biere Club has come up with The Ragi Biere. Brewed with over 50 per cent organic ragi, this one is apparently easy to drink. So careful how many your knock back! We can’t wait to try it out, as we hear it’s even got some jaggery in it to make it light and smooth. And since most of our Mums consider jaggery and ragi staples for ‘special occasions’, maybe this will be an acceptable drink to have at home during festivals!