Cane Baskets To Fabrics: This Store In Thippasandra Has Almost Everything You Need

Looking for supplies for a DIY project or want to try your hands on making your garment? Check out Rajasthan Handicrafts and Embroidery store in Thippasandra for supplies that are budget-friendly. Think fabrics like organza, silk, brocade, net, and cotton. They stock up on fabrics that one can buy by the meter. Find laces of different kinds (zig-zag zari laces, pearl laces, cutwork laces, and pom-pom laces) that you can add to your outfit to glam it up. They also sell buttons of all sizes, beads, and embellishments that you could use for DIY outfit projects.

There's a whole lot of things from Rajasthan that they sell at the store. We are talking about henna from Rajasthan, herbal hair care packs and pooja supplies like odhani for the goddess and kumkum powder. As you walk around the store, you will find a glass section filled with fashion (imitation) earrings. From jhumkas to everyday studs, you can find something for any kind of occasion here and the good news is, they all are budget-friendly. Stock up on bindis in different colours, shapes, and sizes starting at INR 10 from Rajasthan Handicrafts and Embroidery store.

Find cane baskets with and without a handle that you can use for storage, packaging or even carrying pooja essentials or vegetables and fruits here. If there's a wedding at home or just a special occasion or party, they stock up on decorative materials like wall hangings, flower garlands (made out of artificial flowers) and streamers. They also sell cosmetics, bath and body care essentials and home decor pieces.