While Forum Neighbourhood Mall boasts of over 100 brands across three floors, what we love about the place is its laidback ambience. Apart from the open airy space in the mall, they have an engaging play area right outside the entrance with a jungle gym, kiddie rides and even a trampoline for the little ones. They even have a large open-air bookstore in the middle of the mall, for all you bookworms and others to relax between the shopping. On a purchasing spree and looking for a bargain? Head to the factory outlets of Nike and Louis Philippe here. While they don’t have any fancy restaurants, they do have chains like McDonalds, KFC and Krispy Kreme, along with old-time favourites like MTR. Forum also hosts a couple of flea markets throughout the year.

A few of our favourites here: Nike factory outlet, MTR