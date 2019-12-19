Work, Wedding Or Casual: Men, Get Shoes From This Brand That Does Bespoke Designs Too

Rapawalk, an online shoe brand, is for men who love their shoes and for those who insist on having a pair that is suited for the occasion they are intended to be worn at. Enter Rapawalk's collection of leather shoes made using Italian leather and technology for men that's designed for both work and fun. Oxfords, Derbys, Slip-ons, and Monkstraps form the premium formal collection while the fun collection is made of moccasins and loafers.

Now, we are the fun kind and we love how varied the collection is in terms of the materials and colours available (the formal collection is as varied as the fun one). You even get handpainted leather options if you are picking Oxfords and similar formal pairs. Moccasins come in suede, and woven, milled, and soft leather and in colours that include brown and black but also purple, burgundy, beige, and green.



But there's more guys, you get to design your own pair as well. Pick up from a generic design (Oxford, Chelsea, or Brogue Derby), which is followed by you selecting the kind of leather, colours, lace colours, sole type (full leather or tunit), and your shoe size. Submit your design and they will send across a pair once it's handcrafted to you with free delivery.

