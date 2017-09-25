Waterfalls, Wildlife And Massages: Here's Where To Stay In Wayanad Across Budgets

Just under six hours from Bangalore, Wayanad is an oasis of calm, wildlife and tropical rain forests. It is also an ideal getaway for all city dwellers who want to escape the crazy crowds and unending traffic. What’s lovely about this little piece of happiness in Kerala, is that it’s got something for everyone. Want to trek and ride coracles? Sorted. Prefer soothing massages and wallowing in a pool? Done. Want them both, in the same resort? We’ve got you covered. So, what you waiting for? Pack, fuel up the car, and just go!