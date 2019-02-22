Find Sparkly Anarkalis And Floor Sweeping Gowns At This Jayanagar Boutique

Jayanagar has a long list of women’s brands, boutiques and stores that specialise in Indian clothing worthy of a Hindi serial character’s “sleep wear” (you know what we mean), and Samiksha is no less. While not all of us might waltz around in such clothing everyday, Samiksha’s collection is ideal to dazzle at weddings and events.

Based out of Jayanagar, (next to Mayeeka), the design studio features Mannequins draped in ]\ glitzy Indian outfits. The designers are open to customising a whole look (starting at INR 6,000 for a lehenga) whether you need it for attending a wedding, or being at your own(for both men and women). If it’s not bridal or wedding wear you’re looking for, they also have occasion wear worthy of the red carpet like fishtail gowns, A-line, or empire waist dresses and smart coats and blazers for men. Should you not require that level of extravagance, they have dressy Kurta sets with salwar, chudidar, and palazzo bottoms. Single Kurta (starting at INR 2,000), and just bottom and dupatta sets (INR 2,500 upwards) are available as well if you’d like to mix and match.

Depending on the level of work (embroidery, complexity of the design and fabric source), they’ll take anywhere between three and ten days to have it done if you go for fittings on time. If you’re smart, you’ll have something made prior, instead of running around finding a designer or tailor who’s free at the time.