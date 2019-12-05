Say Goodbye To All Hair & Skin Problems With Prakritik Beauty Products

Rajni Vij has more than 30 yrs experience of doing experiments with homemade ingredients ie haldi, Jaifal, flowers, fresh veggies, herbs & spices to convert them in face packs, Hair oil, Hair conditioner. Slowly with her passion & experience, she launched her own beauty product range. Rajni’s Prakriti Hair & skincare products They are herbal in nature with no chemicals and no side effects. Her intention is to make all the products with natural herbs, vegetables and flower petals embracing the benefits of nature and its elements. The product range includes:- SKIN, 1. Anti-wrinkle glow pack -for dull, dark, wrinkle skin 2. Oats Glow pack - for unwanted facial hair & uplifting skin 3. Anti-acne neem pack - for acne, open pores 4. Eye serum for crow feet, puffiness and dark circles 5. Facial scrub -for pigmentation, tanning 6. Facial serum -for dry, wrinkle, fine lines HAIR Kit, 1. Hair pack 2. Hair oil 3. Onion Hair oil 4. Hair conditioner All of the products can also be customized based on skin, hair type, and special skin conditions. All the products are tried and tested and 100% chemical-free. Must try: Oats glow pack, onion hair oil and anti-aging facial Serum. P.S : Reach out to her and get added to the WhatsApp group for daily skincare tips and to ask any queries. Also, there is a special bridal glow kit and all-natural facial kits that you can get customized.