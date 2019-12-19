Fancy Lehengas Or Regular Kurtas, This Shop Will Have You Sorted From INR 200

Attention, street shoppers! Located on the busy streets of B. V. K. Iyengar Road is a 40-year-old, blink-and-you-miss-it shop called Sheela Silks. What you can't miss, however, is their dedicated street hawker's calls to you, trying to convince you to go in and check out their collection of sarees inside starting from INR 200 (we nearly did a flip at this point).

Once you enter, take off your shoes (it's mandatory in most shops on this road), you'll find that the store is much bigger than it looks from the outside. A salesperson will immediately come to assist you and take you to the nicest available spot on their floor mattress. You are expected to sit on the floor, but if you can't, they will oblige you with a plastic chair. Based on your budget and clothing preferences, the enthu salesperson will show you the exact outfits you have in mind.

We spotted easy breezy cotton kurta sets starting from INR 500, that make for perfect workwear options in the summer heat. The infamous INR 200 sarees are available in colourful cotton-nylon fabrics, ideal for daily wear or rough use. If you're on the lookout for something fancier, they have Bangalore silk sarees priced at INR 4,000 (one particular parrot green saree with temple motifs caught our eye) and embroidered lehengas that go up to INR 3,000. They even stock up on dress materials, in case you want to custom-make your outfit.