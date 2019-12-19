Paradise for shoe lovers, Banjaaran is an online brand, based out of Delhi, selling quirky and handcrafted artistic footwear.
Wear Shoes By Banjaaran To Look Like A Desi Badass
The Scoop
The Style
Banjaaran translates an international aesthetic using local material and crafts – taking inspiration from indigenous Indian handicrafts as well and tribes and sub cultures from around the world. By using techniques such as block printing, embroidery, and Batik dyeing on fabric and leather, and by incorporating bold and traditional colours, each shoe is made to look badass, yet desi.
What We Love
Hands down, the basic idea of promoting Indian handicrafts and enabling people to notice its richness and boldness.
We adore their Blue Aztec Denim sneakers and their Mustard Skull Tribe sneakers. The unique and funky prints, along with a bright pop of colour will make heads turn and make your feet look fantastic.
Who Is It For?
For anyone and everyone who wishes to make a statement or express their bold inner self with what they wear. Or someone who styles their outfit based on their shoes.
These also make for great conversation starters and fetch a ton of compliments.
Contact: +91 9999951149 or write to banjaaran.diaries@gmail.com to order.
Price: Starting at INR 5,000 {approx}
