Wear Shoes By Banjaaran To Look Like A Desi Badass

For anyone and everyone who wishes to make a statement or express their bold inner self with what they wear. Or someone who styles their outfit based on their shoes.

These also make for great conversation starters and fetch a ton of compliments.

Contact: +91 9999951149 or write to banjaaran.diaries@gmail.com to order.

Price: Starting at INR 5,000 {approx}

Follow them on Facebook here and on Instagram here.