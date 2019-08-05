Always on the lookout for kalamkaris, Ikats, khadi, linen and kora cotton? Satisfy the handloom hoarder in you and revamp your wardrobe with a wide range of fabrics that are airy and sustainable. Shop till you drop from these stores in Bangalore that stocks up on handlooms.
Stock Up On Handloom Fabric From These Places
Manikarnika - Sarees, Fabrics and More
Be the modern Jhansi ki Rani with Manikarnika in Koramangala. Manikarnika, started by Vidhya Ramamurthy, is the queen of upcycling initiatives and a constant promoter of Indian handlooms and fabrics. Find a range of handloom fabrics such as Kalamkari, Pattada Anchu handwoven cotton, Ikkat, Gamchhas and Sambalpuri which can be worn as sarees or dresses depending on your choice. At Manikarnika, you can also get your mum's sarees upcycled into new pieces of clothing. Certainly, a progressive step towards sustainability.
2Up2Down
Tie and dye, shibori fabrics with hand embroidery made into beautiful pieces of handcrafted clothing is what 2Up2Down has to offer. 2Up2Down is a sustainable handloom clothing store started by Namrata Shah in 2008. Shop from a range beautiful stoles, sarees and fabrics by the meter with handcrafted techniques on handlooms. Apart from shibori and hand embroidery, they also experiment with mukeshi work, eco prints made out of naturally derived colours, block prints and hand-dyed polka dot patterns on handloom fabrics. They have a studio in Sadashivanagar and since they stock up on fabrics, there is no tailoring available.
Riti's
Commercial street, every shopper's dream come true, is home to Riti's, a handloom store that is an absolute favourite of anyone who loves handlooms. Find Ajrakh, Ikat and Mangalgiri fabrics along with block printed handlooms and fabrics from Kutch and Pedana from Andhra Pradesh, spread over three floors of the store. They also have an in-house unit that handcrafts fabrics with natural dyes and block printing techniques. Shop a range of fabrics by the meter, sarees, salwar, kurta, shirts and palazzo pants and also bags and shoes made out of handlooms. A true handloom paradise, indeed!
Nauchandi
Nauchandi in Indiranagar started by Pragya brings to life all those indo-western designs that you saved on Instagram and Pinterest. Known for their customisation and usage of handloom fabrics, Nauchandi makes bespoke outfits out of kalamkari, ajrakh and block prints that are comfortable and trendy. Spot flowy kurtas, long dresses, and sarees made out handlooms at their store. Choose from tussar silk, linen or cotton and get customised outfits that can be delivered to your doorstep.
Joru
A quaint clothing store in HRBR layout, Joru stocks up on sarees, blouses, potlis and accessories made out of rich Indian handlooms. With a colourful display of sarees and blouses, pick from a range of chiffons, cotton, jute cotton, pure linens, Banarasis and handloom kotas. Made out of raw silk and banarasi silk, their readymade blouses add to the beauty of the handloom sarees. The blouses also have embroidery and embellishments that make them hard to resist. You can also find potlis and clutches made out of handloom fabrics.
Ayoni
Along with the NGOs in the city, Ayoni in JP Nagar is working towards reviving the art of Indian handlooms and make it available for everyone at a reasonable price. Find sarees, kurtas, tunics and accessories made out of Indian handlooms such as khadi, linen, begampuri, chanderi, silk, tussar silk, jamdani-work, shibori and Maheshwari fabrics. If you are a saree lover, then Ayoni is your heaven. Prefer kurtas over sarees? Worry not! Check out their kurtas and tunics in cotton, kantha embroidery, and silks and match them with a pair of kholapuris to complete the look.
Urban Dhara
Give your skin the love and care it needs with handloom outfits from Urban Dhara. Made out of breathable fabrics such as cotton, khadi, vegetable-dyed and hand-block prints, their outfits are comfortable and also work well as work and everyday wear. Their one of a kind patchwork cotton dresses with vintage coin accents and airy kora cotton tops are my picks from Urban Dhara. They don't have a physical store but you can buy it from their website and get it delivered at your doorstep.
Mithila
Mithila on Ashok Nagar has a wide range of collection of sarees, salwars, and accessories curated from all across India. Get your fix of handloom sarees like kora silks with vintage floral prints, Maheshwari sarees with hints of pop colours, tussar silks and banarasi silks that would make you look regal. Find handloom sarees with Shibori, Kantha work, and Kalamkari prints, perfect for work and parties. They also stock up anarkalis, kurtas and unstitched suits in Bagru prints, ikkats, and khadi. This store is a heaven for any handloom lover as they stock textiles from all over India.
HastaVarna Studio
HastaVarna Studio in Jayanagar has got their handloom game strong with outfits made out block prints, Ikats, and organic cotton. From handloom skater dresses, designer kurtas, skirts to Patiala sets, they stock it all and are comfortable, trendy and statement pieces. Find kurtas chikankari, pochampalli and ikats that work well as work and casual wear. The pochammpalli ikat midi dresses have won my heart and are a wardrobe essential. Their collection of hand-embroidered skirts, printed palazzo pants and hand painted long skirts is ideal for any weather and pair it up with crop tops, peplum tops, and flowy tops.
Studio Samast Roop
This tiny studio in Marathahalli stocks up on handloom sarees and clothing that would make you want to buy it all. Studio Samast Roop showcases on dresses, kurtas, and sarees in handloom fabrics and Gauri, the owner, would gladly help you pick the right one for you. All the fabrics sold here are directly sourced from the weavers and they make each one of their sarees and outfits in-house. Find ikat, kalamkari, cotton and linen sarees, and breezy kurtas and funky blouses with scooter motifs at Studio Samast Roop.
