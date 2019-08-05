Stock Up On Handloom Fabric From These Places

This tiny studio in Marathahalli stocks up on handloom sarees and clothing that would make you want to buy it all. Studio Samast Roop showcases on dresses, kurtas, and sarees in handloom fabrics and Gauri, the owner, would gladly help you pick the right one for you. All the fabrics sold here are directly sourced from the weavers and they make each one of their sarees and outfits in-house. Find ikat, kalamkari, cotton and linen sarees, and breezy kurtas and funky blouses with scooter motifs at Studio Samast Roop.