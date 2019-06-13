Padharo Mhare Desh With Some Irresistible Jaipur Cotton From These Stores In Bangalore

Adding to the list is another gem that every cotton enthusiast must visit is Cottons Jaipur. Technically based out of Jaipur (Obviously), Cottons Jaipur has a store in Indiranagar and the garments here are usually plain Jaipur cotton accented with hand embroidered and mirror work - an art that comes from the tribes of Rajasthan. With both ethnic and western wear, Cottons Jaipur is a store one must visit if they're in love with anything and everything cotton. They do have a few pieces of clothing that are block printed. The bright coloured skirts in yellows and reds and breezy kaftans are our favourites.

