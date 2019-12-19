For Fuss Free, Budget-Friendly Shoes That Will Keep You Stylish, Head To This Store

The newly opened Soles store has replaced Trendz on Brigade Road and won’t disappoint you. While they are not as glitzy and shimmery as their predecessor, the muted and subtle choice of colours is sure to become a favourite soon.

Their low heels with a range of strappy designs is perfect for all day use, be it to work or just to step out for lunch with friends. They do have darker shades and shimmery sandals for the nights and the traditional functions too. The best part is that their soles really are comfortable and soft. The store isn’t exactly very striking to look at, but is well stocked and highly functional much like their designs. Brown, maroon, bottle green and the usual suspects, whites and blacks are the main colours that are available at the store. They even have a discounted section for their older stocks, but they aren’t in mint condition.