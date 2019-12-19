This Popular Ladies Footwear Store In Koramangala Will Take Care Of That Shoe Fetish

Walk into Spice Girls and you will feel like you've walked into Carrie Bradshaw's closet, minus the luxurious brands and price tags that are meant “for your eyes only”. Spice Girls has saved customers in times of last-minute desperate needs and even when the latest trends haven’t been available elsewhere. Find a wide range of shoes including gladiators that are a rage on Instagram, white sneakers, moccasins, ballet shoes, boots, and sliders.

You can spot a ton of imitations at the store that looks like obvious duplicates. we suggest you spend some time and scout for the ones that really appeal to you. Looking for some quick party shoes or something strappy and blingy for a wedding? This is where your search would end. Find Rows of gold, silver, glittery and even rhinestone encrusted stilettos. Plus, they have all sizes mostly available. Looking for those stylish faux fur sliders or hip Chelsea boots? Find them here.

Got a fetish for bags? Spice Girls has a range that would make you wanna buy it all. Bohemian fringe bags — in faux suede and faux leather, metallic bags, backpacks, clutches, and totes, they have it all. Basically everything that won’t cost you a bomb and when you’re okay to compromise on quality — we can’t vouch for how long-lasting their products are, but definitely serve the purpose, even if temporarily. If you look up towards the ceiling, you’ll see their storage space, which is almost as big as the store itself!

