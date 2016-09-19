You might have already heard Koramangala being described as the startup hub of the city. While it is definitely home to new as well as up-and-coming ventures, there are quite a few which have already found some space in our daily routines. From ordering a quick meal and getting groceries delivered to getting you a ride or finding exciting events, these Koramangala-based startups make life so much easier for us. Though some of them can no longer be called a start-up because of their success stories, but their start-up journey did start right here in Koramangala. We picked out ten of them for you to bookmark rightaway.
LBB’s Loving
Furlenco
Readers’ Vote
FreshMenu
Comments (0)