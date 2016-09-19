Having apparently started out of a humble 2BHK space in Koramangala, Flipkart is probably the most popular among startups in the hood. The brainchild of Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, it’s also considered to be one of the first e-commerce portals in the country. A one-stop shop for everything from electronics and furniture to apparel and books, the website has been our go-to option for online shopping {and window shopping, of course} before similar portals came along. Thanks to their discounts and offers, they make shopping seem a little less of a guilty pleasure.

