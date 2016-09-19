10 Startups From Koramangala That Are Making Life Easier

You might have already heard Koramangala being described as the startup hub of the city. While it is definitely home to new as well as up-and-coming ventures, there are quite a few which have already found some space in our daily routines. From ordering a quick meal and getting groceries delivered to getting you a ride or finding exciting events, these Koramangala-based startups make life so much easier for us. Though some of them can no longer be called a start-up because of their success stories, but their start-up journey did start right here in Koramangala. We picked out ten of them for you to bookmark rightaway.

Having apparently started out of a humble 2BHK space in Koramangala, Flipkart is probably the most popular among startups in the hood. The brainchild of Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, it’s also considered to be one of the first e-commerce portals in the country. A one-stop shop for everything from electronics and furniture to apparel and books, the website has been our go-to option for online shopping {and window shopping, of course} before similar portals came along. Thanks to their discounts and offers, they make shopping seem a little less of a guilty pleasure.

Gone are the days when you had to lazily trudge out to a nearby restaurant to have some good food. After all, we have the likes of FreshMenu to come to our rescue now. Started by Rashmi Daga in 2014, the food startup has over 10 kitchens across the city with its main office in the startup hub of Koramangala. Offering chef-cooked, gourmet meals with a menu that changes daily, you get to choose from wholesome salads, sandwiches and one-bowl meals across different cuisines.

Price: INR 100 upwards

Ola

A venture by IITians, Bhavish Agarwal and Ankit Bhati, the online cab aggregator might have been founded in Mumbai but it’s currently based out of Bangalore {with its main office in Koramangala}. Whether you couldn’t find an auto or need a late night drop to the airport, these guys have you sorted. With options like auto as well as carpooling options, they make navigating the city so much easier {especially if you want to skip the traffic with shorter routes}.

    While Runnr {previously Roadrunnr} was started by Mohit Kumar and Arpit Dave as a B2B platform that helps with logistics, the startup recently had a makeover of sorts into a food ordering and delivery platform. So, you get to stay within the comforts of your home as you pick from their list of restaurants, which includes everything from Meghana Food’s biryanis to Stoner’s ice creams.

    Probably one of the first to introduce the online furniture rental concept to the city, Koramangala-based Furlenco lets you rent out home furniture for monthly subscription amounts. We particularly love the fact that all the pieces you see on their website are designed by their team. Available in packages like 1bhk and room-based options, they also have single pieces like beds and wardrobes. What’s more, they even let you customise and create furniture yourself.

    Price: INR 999 upwards per month

    Whether you’re the kind who likes the idea of going cashless or just forgot to carry your wallet {yeah, we know who you are!}, Momoe sorts you out. Started by a group of five — Karthik Vaidyanathan, Utkarsh Biradar, Ganesh Balakrishnan, Neelesh Bam and Aiman Ashraf — the mobile payment app has over 3,000 outlets across areas of Bangalore and Pune {including restaurants, bars, cafes, stores and spas}. The app users can pay and even split bills without the hassle of carrying cash or cards around. Now those scamster ‘left my wallet at home’ folks can’t get away!

    Budding entrepreneurs who’re hoping to offer products online, or startups looking for an easy payment gateway, Instamojo makes accepting online payments easier. A venture by Aditya Sengupta, Akash Gehani, Harshad Sharma and Sampad Swain, the portal collects a certain percentage {plus service tax} of the amount you receive as their fees, but there’s no setup or maintenance fee to be paid for the account. Whether you’re selling apparel, hosting an event or offering a service, this is where you can collect your payments.

    Covering around 21 countries, the online platform is described as a “one stop marketplace for events”. Started by Santosh Panda and Ashok Kumar, Explara caters just as much to the event organiser as for someone who’s on the lookout for interesting happenings in their city. This is where organisers can host an event {free for non-profit events} and provide ticket registration while users can sign up for one. They also bring together event and hobby communities in the city.

    A household name now, Big Basket lets you skip that weekly trip to the grocery store. Touted to be the country’s largest online supermarket, the startup has VS Sudhakar, Hari Menon, Vipul Parekh, VS Ramesh and Abhinay Choudhari as founders. From fruits and vegetables {even organically grown ones} to staples like rice and even personal care products, you get to fill up your ‘cart’ with everything for your household needs. All this without stepping out of your house. They also have a BB Express facility which delivers essential groceries within 90 minutes. Even Shahrukh Khan approves!

    Want something delivered asap but no way to get it done? Well, Supertext it, we say. Founded by four youngsters, Avinash Hegde, Sai Krishna, Mathew Johny and Nitish Rajpurohit, the Koramangala-based startup uses a chat interface and doesn’t even require you to download an app. All you need to do is text or WhatsApp them! From reservations and emergency needs to picking up things and finding handymen, they’ll take care of it all. Trust us, we’re on first name basis with these folks!

