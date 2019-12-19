Summer Scents' Vegan Healing Candles Are All About Spreading Good Vibes

Channel your inner gypsy goddess and hoard vegan healing candles from Summer Scents Apothecary. Using crystals like Rose Quartz, Amethyst, Black Tourmaline and Carnelian for your heart, third eye and sacral chakras, these candles do more than just smell nice. There are currently three types of candles that Kamna of Summer Scents makes. The candles are made out of plant-based wax and are 100 per cent vegan and chemical-free which makes them sustainable and environmentally friendly. The Self Love Healing Candle infused with red berries fragrance and rose quartz crystals help in love (for yourself and others). Energy Muse made using lemongrass fragrance and carnelian crystals is said to boost your confidence, creativity and motivation. The Unwind Candle made out of tuberose fragrance, amethyst and black tourmaline crystals will help you unwind, think more clearly and remove negativity in and around you. Not really a candle person? Her range of premium scented wax bars with healing crystals can be used as fragrance bars for your living room, car, closet and bathrooms. Choose from orange or lemongrass fragrances with black tourmaline and amethyst crystals. The wax bars come with a small jar of essential oil and has pieces of dried oranges and lemongrass to enhance the fragrance. The candles and fragrance bars are priced at INR 500. You can order through Instagram, Facebook or even WhatsApp her and she'd deliver it to your doorstep at an additional cost.