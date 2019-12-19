This Store In Koramangala Can Be Your Sunny, Happy Place For Home Decor

Sunshine Boulevard in Koramangala is your one-stop-shop for all those whimsical home decor needs. We are talking about lamps made out of Natural leaves, banana fiber, thread acrylic and Japanese Shoji paper that would make any home look good. They stock up on bottomless bottles in pop colours cut halfway through the center, chandeliers straight from Jane Austen’s books, bird cages that are actually tea-light holders and can also be used for wrapping fairy lights around them. Find a range of minimal, geometric table lamps along with reading lights for your study table.

They also stock up on distressed furniture that would make your space look artsy. Lover of the antiques, you’re going to instantly fall for their range of antique furniture. Shabby chic, or furniture that has been made to look rundown on purpose for that vintage vibe, is the real charmer at Sunshine Boulevard. Wooden chests, painted trunks, chunky flower vases, carved mirrors that you’d not get tired of seeing yourself in and tables too pretty to touch steals the show. The store also houses vintage bicycles for toddlers that are more than just showpieces, tube light covers made with silk, trinkets that can be used for the garden, bookends, and wooden partitions to divide your house in a very old-school way.