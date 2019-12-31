Khandani Rajdhani’s Swad Kesariya Festival

Six Seasons with a lot of ecological changes and Our nature balances this change with the local balancing produce and Country like India with these colourful 6 seasons has lot varieties of Foods in its length and breadth to celebrate these seasons. North Eastern Frontier of India has its own legacy in its food and tradition and such Royal Winter food fest is getting celebrated at Rajdhani till the end of this December. Chef Sugata specially curated amazing Yummy “Swad Kesariya” menu with a lot of options which are served on a rotational basis every day till the last day of this year at all Rajdhani, outlets. Swad Kesariya, this winter is one of my favourite Winter Menus I have tasted in here and all the dishes have some story to tell. This widespread had everything from simple and proteinous Vagharelo to Dhebra, from Ghugra to Bhakarwadi, from Khandvi to Undhiyo, from Khichdi to Kadhi and Raita to Halwa, everything is set to give warmth love and celebration to this Chilled Winter. Highlights of the Wide Spread: Started with the warm pungent, * Mooli Vagharelo then the perfect winter Farzan * Sarson Aur Palak Dhokla. * Bathua ka Muthiya needs a special mention for its taste and texture, mildly tangy and perfectly spiced. * Bhakarvadi With Kela Vatana spice was Yum Yum. Vegetable gravies had very interesting combinations like Moong Vatana Khandvi, Mogri Wadi Nu Saag, Haldi Nu Saag, and ever-loving Surti Undhiyo and all these are paired with special Dudhi Bajra Dhebra, teplas and Rotlas. Kaju Gatta Khichdi, I paired this with Sauth Ki Chutney, Kesar Dry fruit Pulav with Mooli Pudina Raita was heaven and Lilwa Tivari Kadhi was standing out with its flavour and taste. Coming to the desserts, I couldn’t stop myself from indulging in at least 6 out of 8 varieties like Gajar Ka Halwa Shakarkhand Halwa which are perfect winter desserts with Gujarathi special Aadiya Pak, Gondh Ke Laddoo and Some South ke laddoo. Entire menu Swad Kesariya gets served in rotational basis all the month of December and enjoy this winter with some real royal delicacies.