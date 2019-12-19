This Gorgeous Resort In Coorg Is What Dreams Are Made Of: Luxury, Coffee And Glowbugs

Tucked away in the Western Ghats with nothing but undulating coffee plantations, pine and eucalyptus trees and chirping birds for company, The Tamara is blissful solitude. Set high on a hill, all the buildings look rustic and right at home in the forest – owing mostly to the fact that they’re made with natural material. Slanting roofs, rafters, and large covered balconies hint at the Kerala architecture but we find it rather like the house the Swiss Family Robinson made – woody, perched in the trees and alluring! The lavish cottages – 60 in total, are all set beside each other, and pebbles paths will branch off slightly to your slice of paradise. The insides are as modern though, as the outsides are rustic. Swish low beds, big flat screen TVs, power showers and edgy lamps and furniture is what makes up this cottage. And plenty of natural sunlight from the large windows. That also means a lovely view of the greenery around you. Walk on the warm wooden floors and make your way to the balcony and hello utopia! Quite like a platform rising above the canopy of pines, you get a 360-degree view, plus the excitement of being in a tree house.