For Everything Terracotta, Head To This Store In HSR Layout

Terra Cottage in HSR Layout is a one-stop shop for well..everything terracotta. As a way of promoting Warli art and indigenous tribes, the folks running the store work directly with Adivasis as a way of financially and professionally empowering artisans.

In the pottery collection, you’ll find vases with ethnic prints and gold designs in a variety of sizes that you can keep on the dining table or even on the floor. The bells have carvings with floral patterns and seashells attached that you can hang outside the house for a ringing bell (in case you want to make the switch and save electricity). The wind chimes here caught our eye; they are hand painted and put together with colourful beads. Since they are water resistant, you can hang them out in the balcony and enjoy the music that the breeze results in.

You can find on shelves flame light and shankh shaped tea light holders (candle holders). And of course, ethnic jewellery -- necklaces and earrings can be individually purchased or can be bought as a set. With prices starting at INR 100, head here to add an earthy vibe to your house on a budget.