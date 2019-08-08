Three Different Ambience In This Stunning Restaurant In Jayanagar

Stegi is a modern Indian restaurant presently most happening place in Jayanagar. You can see three different ambiences in this restaurant that is beach ambience, garden ambience and a casual restaurant ambience. Beach ambience is full of sand(you must dine here for unique beach experience), the garden ambience is outdoor seating and casual restaurant ambience is normal seating. This modern Indian restaurant is a pure veg place. What we had: -Broccoli Cheddar Soup: Was thick and tasted very good. -Mulgatwani Soup: Was similar to the taste of sambar and it was spicy -Panipuri Surprise: Really, you will be surprised by this dish, must-try food, unique and awesome -Sesame Sugar: This was panner dish which was done like a lollypop with sugarcane stick and you can bite those sugar cane sticks -Fiamma Pizza: Was spicy and thin crust, it was very crispy with perfect toppings. -Panner Makhni Biryani: This rice tasted very good and panner was soft. They give complementary called Amuche Bouche, a dish presentation with dry ice in iron box tasted sweetish. The best part of the food is the presentation of the food items. Weekends are very crowded, need to wait at least for 1hour. So suggest visiting this place during weekdays. The service was fast and the staff keeps an eye on every customer table and gives a good response too.