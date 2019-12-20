The All New 1522: One Stop Destination For Amazing Food, Drinks & Music!

1522, now in JP Nagar boasts of an immense space sprawling across Rose Garden. The 2 storeyed Magnifica has lovely decor with Neon quotes sprucing the place up. The food menu at 1522 is extensive, with multiple options to satisfy any craving of yours. Must-tries here are the Neer Dosa and Ghee Roast, the platters and basically - any finger food! They've come up with super exciting names for cocktails as well and you're sure in for a ride. The perfect ambience is coupled with some brilliant rock music - definitely a great place for a night out!