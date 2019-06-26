The Bangalore Cafe: A New Vegetarian Paradise For All Foodies In Town

This newly opened The Bangalore Cafe in Shanti Nagar is an absolute vegetarian paradise! Ambience: The Bangalore cafe boasts of covering a large area in terms of space. There's a delivery outlet located on the ground floor of the beautifully done building. The main seating area is on the first floor of it while the second floor comprises of a compact banquet hall for private parties. The garden area outside has a beautiful seating arrangement too making it ideal for brunches. What struck me the most was the stunning graffiti on the walls. The aesthetically pleasing blue and white colours and the fake windows on it make it a great place for clicking pictures. :) Food & Beverages: We started our food journey with two amazing mocktails: Bull Dozer and Anar ki Chul. My pick would be Bull Dozer where the presentation was absolutely spectacular. Though the drinks were slightly sweet for my liking, the presentation more than made up for it. As for food we were served •Thai Laska first. Thai Laska is classic a Thai soup cooked with fresh coconut milk. Served in pretty clay pots...it was a great start indeed. For starters we were served an amazing spread comprising of: • Paani Puri- a plateful of it with tamarind water served in quirky tubes. •Chatpate cones- star of the show •Tandoori Cigar roll- Basically rumali roti smoked with fresh tobacco leaves and glazed with tandoori masala. It's delicious! Must try. • Anna's Roast baby corn • Teriyaki balls- homemade teriyaki balls with teriyaki sauce. Lovely presentation and absolutely delicious to taste. •Sinful moments- Honestly one of the best salads I've ever tried. And impeccable presentation. • Soya keema pav For the mains, we tried cheese chilli naan, Kakke Di roti, Malai naan, Punjabi laccha paratha, korchi lasoon paratha for bread. My pick would be cheese naan and Malai naan. Delicious! As for sides the spread comprised of paneer takatak, Peshawari kofta, broccoli saag. Loved the kofta, it was flavourful and delicious. We were also served Tandoori Veggies pizza which was perfectly oven cooked pizza with an Indian twist. Relished it. Apart from that, there was Paneer tikka pizza, another fusion delicacy done well. For dessert: • Coffee Rasmalai: What a beautiful confluence is this! Rasmalai with Turkish coffee flavour. • Big mama's broken tart: Absolute favourite. Recommend it for all chocolate lovers. Bonus? They top the ice-cream with an Oreo. Service: Ramana, the manager was keen to make our experience the best one. The staff was always on their toes assisting us with everything we needed. In spite of being a staunch non-vegetarian, I had a splendid experience trying out the delicious food served here. So vegetarian or not this place is a great fit for anyone who likes and appreciates fusion food. 😊