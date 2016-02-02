Jazz up the Home and Wardrobe with Kitsch Merch from The Chalk Boutique

You’ll find glass lanterns to add a pop of colour to your own shelves, cutesy tiffin carriers in colours that are sure to make lunch at office fun, and oodles of trinkets such as candles, candle stands, shot glasses (our fave is a set of four shot glasses with Adam West’s Batman phrases) and even lovely handmade note books. If you’re one with green fingers, their gardening section will make you squeal with delight. Think colourful watering cans, funky pots, cage lanterns, and you’ve got an Alice in Wonderland type scenario. Baker folk, look out for the jazzy cake trays on offer here. Currently, we’re in love with their throw cushions. Go desi with prints of landmark buildings from across the country, or add colour (pastel or vivid, you choose) to your room.