This little treasure trove has quaint and quirky merch that ranges from home décor and garden accessories to jewellery and apparel.
Jazz up the Home and Wardrobe with Kitsch Merch from The Chalk Boutique
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: Baiyappanahalli
Kitsch in time
Chalk Boutique is housed in a charming bungalow in Whitefield. Step in and you’re pleasantly hit with bursts of colour, patterns and plenty of beautiful knick-knacks. Walls, black chalk boards (that is why the name, see), are drawn on and have writings (like Dance In The Rain), a prelude to the merchandise you can expect – sweet, simple and exciting. All their products are hand-picked, so don’t expect mass-produced things.
Décor drama
You’ll find glass lanterns to add a pop of colour to your own shelves, cutesy tiffin carriers in colours that are sure to make lunch at office fun, and oodles of trinkets such as candles, candle stands, shot glasses (our fave is a set of four shot glasses with Adam West’s Batman phrases) and even lovely handmade note books. If you’re one with green fingers, their gardening section will make you squeal with delight. Think colourful watering cans, funky pots, cage lanterns, and you’ve got an Alice in Wonderland type scenario. Baker folk, look out for the jazzy cake trays on offer here. Currently, we’re in love with their throw cushions. Go desi with prints of landmark buildings from across the country, or add colour (pastel or vivid, you choose) to your room.
Wear abouts
Just in time for the impending Indian summer, they’ve stocked up on sarees and kurtas. We’re talking cool Indigos, Kalamkaris, colour block and Jharkhand cottons to bring the desi chic back. Plus, chappals and slip-on shoes that look like joothis, to complete the look. Make sure you check out the jewellery section too for interesting earrings. Be it chunky, delicate or something in between, you’ll find something for yourself, and the rest of the girl gang too. Potlis, neckpieces, clutches and sandals are also on offer.
So we’re thinking…
A one-stop shop for self-indulgence and gifting, we can’t get enough of the kitsch from this store. Head here in the beginning half of the month when your bank account will allow you to splurge.
