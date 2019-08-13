This Studio In JP Nagar Is A One Stop Shop For All Your Art Needs

Classes & Workshops

The Living Walls

JP Nagar, Bengaluru
4th Main Road, Kumaraswamy Layout, 2nd Stage, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

The Living Walls in JP Nagar is a hobby and co-curricular activity space where you can learn all about the arts. Using art as a base to pick up observation and concentration skills, watch as you see it improve your perception and integration skills. If you want to learn, they have a variety of options to choose from. From painting acrylic workshops to drawing and sketching classes for kids, the folks here even have mixed media 3D mural art classes and clay art in case you want to spend time with your little one.

In case you just want to shop and pick up some art for your house, you’ll find decorated bottles, wall murals, wall hangings, decoupage and even pebble art! If you want paintings, they have abstract art and sceneries as well. Apart from this, if you want to host an event or a birthday party, the folks here will organise a fun arts and crafts session and even let you take home your creations. Check out the art space to pick up a hobby and spend quality time with yourself.

Pro-Tip

If you don’t live in J P Nagar, the Living Wall folks conduct workshops at spaces across the city. Call them up to know when and where!

