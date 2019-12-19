If She's Beauty, And She's Grace, This Studio Boutique's Collection Will Put A Smile On Her Face

If you’re ever near Sukh Sagar in Koramangala and happened to spot a store with ethereal outfits through the glass, then you’ve spotted The Open Trunk Studio. The designer studio stocks collections from their in-house team, as well as from upcoming and well-established designers from across the country.

Believing that tradition never goes out of style, The boutique studio promises a completely tailor-made experience. The range of products there are strongly rooted in Indian traditions, but more than palatable to the modern, urban aesthetic. Ethnic, Indo-Western, and fusion styles drape the mannequins and racks. If all the pretty things bamboozle you into buying more than one thing, they have a stylist to help you create an ensemble if that’s your new plan. Masaba, Amrapali, Paresh Lamba, House of Three and House of Primes are some of the brands we spotted. And if you’re wedding shopping, their collection is extensive as its eclectic.

While they cater to anyone - be it a toddler or a post-retirement aunty or uncle - with great taste, if you don’t find exactly what you need, don’t collapse on to one of their comfy chairs in despair. They regularly hold pop-ups, exhibitions, and collection launches (of their brands, as well as external ones visiting town) in store and you’re sure to get something there!