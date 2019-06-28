Stock Up On German Bakes And Breads From This Bakery In Indiranagar

The Rolling Pin pushes out a considerable selection of artisan bread such as Italian Ciabatta, Walnut and Date, Lavash, Focaccia, German Sourdough, Spinach & Parmesan, Rye, and Sundried Tomato Focaccia. Freshly-baked croissants, quiches, German pretzels, German breakfast rolls, shortbread cookies, and teacakes are other offerings. Plus, there’s also a couple of healthy breads up for grabs. Apart from the rich, sinful pies, tarts, pastries, and cakes on display, do look out for handy-sized brownies, granola bars, cakes by the square and German Beinenstich (a German cake baked with sweet yeast dough, filled with custard and topped with caramelised almonds).

We tried the lemon bar, soft creamy lemony goodness baked atop a crumbly pie crust and Snicker brownies, a rich chocolatey concoction with chunks of Snickers. Find breakfast options ranging from eggs, muesli, pancakes, and crepes. Try their wraps, burgers, sandwiches, salads, and pasta, if you aren't fond of desserts. Well, it doesn't end here, they have launched a new menu for thin crust pizzas (9 inches and 11 inches) with sourdough, whole wheat or plain base as options. Planning a party? Then don’t forget to pick up The Rolling Pin’s red pesto or even their thick, gooey almond butter, that ought to go rather well with chunks of bread or even Lavash.