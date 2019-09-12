Get Your Fix Of Office Supplies With This Brand That Gives A Second Life To Scraps

An initiative by the ABCD studio in Thippasandra, The Second Life is a sustainability-based stationery label that caters to all your office supply needs. Block printed bound journals in shades of blue and multifunctional cases made out of waste tyre tubes are few of the products in their line. The travelogues and planners make for thoughtful gifts. Even their gift boxes are adorable and fully eco-friendly since they’re made of recycled tetra pack papers and recycled boards.

The Second Life also promotes local arts, like kasuti - a traditional embroidery style of Karnataka - used in a range of embroidered covers for planners. Business card holders made of recycled felt, quirky earphone holders, and goggle cases are a few of our favourites. Recycled paper for printing and writing, and basic supplies available in bulk. We love that wrapping paper, journals, holders and planners by The Second Life are all made with funky designs and patterns and start from INR 250. Apart from their website, you can also find their products on the shelves of ACBD Studio.

