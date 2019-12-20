The Shirt Studio In Koramangala Is Just Like Harvey Specter's Suit Guy

The Shirt Studio is not your everyday tailoring shop. You get that the moment you entire the neat, organised, and well-lit store on 6th Block Koramangala. Shubham, who’s also the store in charge, walks you through the whole process of creating custom wear for any occasion. It’s like having your own personal stylist! Right from selecting the right fabric to taking the most precise measurements, these guys truly believe that the devil is in the detail.



What I really liked was that be it the shirts and suits or sherwanis, you get a clear picture of what the final product will look like. Lost for what you want? Not to worry. You can browse through the extensive pre-made designs. I’m still reeling over the number of shirt designs — who knew there were so many different kinds of shirts. Oh, and collars. From British spread collars to Italian ones, you can customise away to perfection.