Men, Score Ted Baker Loafers, Nike Sneakers And Hush Puppies Oxfords For Half The Price At This Store

Should you consider adding (or need to replace) shoes to your closet, The Shoe Store is where you need to head to. The export surplus store stocks up on footwear from brands that you are all too familiar with for just half their original price, all year long. Score sports shoes from Adidas, Nike, Puma, Lotto, Zeven, and Reebok without having to pay a bomb. If you are lucky, you will find options such as Adidas Superstars and Gazelles along with basketball shoes like the pink Derrick Rose Adidas basketball we spotted.

Men, the formal wear section is what you really need to be checking out thoroughly. Brands we found included Bugatti, Hush Puppies, Ted Baker, Zara, Allen Cooper, and Clarks. You'll find everything from round tips to winged tips (in almost all shades) for your suits, loafers, boat shoes, and slip-ons for your casual and brunch look, and a whole section of boots for every time you need to rock that leather look.

