Clothes for all seasons
Comfort and style go hand-in-hand at The Summer House. Crafted from luxury cottons and silks, you’ll find a range of free-flowing tops, checkered skirts made with Chanderi silk, marbled silk capes, and bohemian dresses made from organic cotton {from their latest collection called The Alternative}. Eco-friendly fabric such as Tencel is used to make a pair of bright-orange trousers while handwoven, soft khadi goes into making robes. You can take these uncomplicated designs to bed as well with their range of lightweight pyjama sets and night shirts {from the range called Homeward Bound}.
Soulful living
Add elegance to your living space with The Summer House’s home and kitchen offerings. Intricately carved curtain holders and metal plant baskets will give your home a cosy feel while your kitchen gets a rustic touch with plates and butter dishes made with mango wood, and butter knives crafted from Indian rosewood. Evoke admiring “oohs” and “aahs” from guests, when you bring out delicious eats propped up on platters made from slate, marble, and mango wood.
Price: INR 700 upwards
