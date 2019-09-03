Heading to Elements Mall? There are a ton of things to do here apart from just shopping and eating. So in case you’re heading here with family, you can watch movies or get your kids to indulge in some virtual reality or even make your own perfume. Here are the different activities that you can take part in.
There's More Than Shopping To Do At Elements Mall, Here's Activities To Indulge In!
PVR Cinemas
Catch a movie with the family on the big screen along with some snacks like popcorn and nachos with coke. Make fun memories with your friends as you catch your favourite characters on screen.
Make Your Own Perfume
A kiosk in the mall, Make Your Own Perfume allows you to mix different scents together so you can make your own unique perfume that no one else has. A great way to let bae know you love them and also a fun bonding time with your friends, head on over to Elements Mall.
Elements School Of Performing Arts
ESPA is a great music school for those of you learning to pick up musical instruments along with western singing. Piano, drums, guitar and other instruments can be picked up here. So if you want to indulge in a post-work hobby, sign up for their long term or short courses which are only three months long.
Masti 7D
Mastiii Zone in Elements Mall is a theatre that can seat 20 people and plays movies that are in the 7D format. Great for birthdays, you can host your little one’s special day here and watch as they make memories with friends.
That Awesome Place
That Awesome Place is a children’s area where you can leave your kids and head out shopping with your friends. With a soft toys space and gifting session, you could also host parties here with family while the tiny tots get their dose of exercise in.
