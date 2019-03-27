Castle, Lighthouse, And Surfing: Five Things To Do At Kerala's Most Popular Beach, Kovalam

Kovalam Surf Club is one of the best surf clubs in Kovalam and these are the guys you need to go catch, and ride those waves. Even noobs can sign up for the classes that will have you paddling in the beach and trying out some sick moves like cutbacks and tube riding. Prices for the classes start around INR 1,000 and they will give you all the required gear. Or you could rent surf boards when it's time to surf up.

