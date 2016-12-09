While train rides from Bangalore to Rameswaram can be pretty long {13 hours plus}, we recommend that you book your berth for two reasons. One, you’ll chug along the historic Pamban Bridge {Rameswaram is located on Pamban Island that’s just off the tip of the Indian peninsula}. Pamban Bridge is not just India’s first sea bridge but is also over 100 years old. Second, the bridge is at a lower level than the road bridge that runs parallel to it. So, you feel like you are gliding on the water. The glimpses of the sea, of course, are the best part. If you are travelling through the bridge at night, the shimmering, black waters make for a haunting sight. Another great time to travel through is during a sunset.

Of course, the easier way to get there is through road. The journey will take you around ten hours and you can zip past the sea link road. If there’s isn’t too much traffic, you can even stop by the roadside for a few pictures.