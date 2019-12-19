This Treehouse Airbnb On The Outskirts Of Town And Is The Perfect Weekend Escape For You And Bae

This weekend, live it up at a cosy, little treehouse, not far from the city. A lovely yet nameless property that can be accessed from the Sarjapur-Attibele Road, this treehouse is owned by an architect and is an Airbnb favourite. The place nestled amidst, well, trees is perfect for a romantic weekend with that special someone or if you are looking to get away from it all, you can head there alone for a few days of rest and relaxation.

The treehouse itself is minimally decorated. And all you get for around INR 2,500 a night is a comfy bed, a compact living room where you can chill out, and a small sit out that can be the scene of a romantic, dinner date. Air-conditioning, Wifi and a TV are the modern-day perks on offer here. Hop off your treehouse and you can sign up for a game on the badminton court or you could catch a snooze in a hammock. You can also explore the garden around that comes studded with fruit trees.