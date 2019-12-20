This Food Court On Kanakapura Road Serves Delectable Benne Dosas, Drop By Now!

"Broo! The butter dosa is amazing" is what we heard as we stepped into NASA's food court (yeah even we think the name is weird too) and we knew what to order right away. Cooked on the wood fire and filled with loads of butter we promise your taste buds will owe you one after this meal. The place also serves equally delicious Thatte idlis and paddus. NASA's food court is on Kanakapura road and is about 25km from the city. Perfect for a breakfast ride on a weekend!