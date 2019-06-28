Timri In Indiranagar Has Its Own Line Of Clothing And We Are Excited!

Clothing Stores

Timri

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2

1189-D, 13th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Great For

Timri, a quaint studio in Indiranagar that curates handcrafted apparel and jewellery has now launched their own line of clothing. Find crop tops, palazzos, short and long dresses and jackets made out of handlooms such as Organic Cotton, Kora Khadi, Ikat, Hakoba and Jamdani. Each piece is made in-house at their production unit. Find handloom sarees and quirky blouses with patchwork to go with it or just worn individually as a crop top. The in-house line of clothing price range starts from INR 1,500 and upwards. Check out the new stuff on their website or at their studio in Indiranagar.

